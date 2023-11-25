San Diego Sheriff’s Department vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was hospitalized Saturday evening after he was shot in the chest in Lakeside.

The shooting was reported at 7:24 p.m. in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Carpenter said.

Deputies arrived a minute after the initial report and began rendering aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, Carpenter said.

A possible suspect vehicle had been stopped in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy at 572 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon – about five miles away. Multiple occupants were detained, he said.

The condition of the victim was not immediately available, he added.

— City News Service