The body of one of the victims of the state Route 94 collision that killed four. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities on Friday released the names of four people killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Thursday on state Route 94 near Fairmount Park.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Nelly Tamara Espinoza, 20, of National City; Linet Manasyan, 33, of Imperial Beach, and Ivan Aniceto Torres, 35, of Chula Vista.

They also named Jonathan Torres, 26, but gave no city of residence for him. The California Highway Patrol had earlier said the driver was a 26-year-old resident of La Mesa.

The Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t state a cause of death for the four victims, but described them as being “unrestrained” occupants.

A 22-year-old San Marcos woman in the front passenger seat who survived the crash was wearing a seat belt, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the CHP.

The crash occurred at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday in eastbound traffic, just west of Home Avenue. The CHP said the driver lost control of the BMW near an Interstate 15 overcrossing, causing it to overturn multiple times and eject him and three passengers.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the CHP, the county Medical Examiner’s Office will perform a toxicology report to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 858-293-6000.

– City News Service