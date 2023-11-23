The wreckage of the BMW that crashed on State Route 94 early on Thanksgiving Day. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Four people were killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 94 in San Diego, authorities said.

A woman sitting in the passenger seat survived, but suffered minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 2:25 a.m. on the eastbound route, just west of Home Avenue. The CHP said a 26-year-old La Mesa man lost control of the BMW he was driving, causing it to overturn and eject him and three passengers.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to the driver, they were a 35-year-old man from Chula Vista, a 20-year-woman from National City and a 33-year woman whose place of residence was unavailable.

The 22-year-old San Marcos woman in the front passenger seat was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the CHP, the county Medical Examiner’s Office will perform a toxicology report to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. All eastbound SR-94 lanes were closed for nearly five hours while authorities investigated.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending family notification. The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 858-293-6000.

Updated at 11 a.m. Nov. 23, 2023

–City News Service