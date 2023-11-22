Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The Vista School District Wednesday said it was “appalled” after the arrest of a 27-year-old substitute teacher and youth sports coach for allegedly getting caught molesting a 13-year-old girl at an Oceanside park.

Conner Chanove of Carlsbad was arrested Monday night, two days after the alleged acts of child molestation at Guajome Lake Park, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The Vista School District’s statement on the substitute teacher’s arrest said “we are appalled by the thought that someone trusted to work with our children would betray their trust and innocence. Please be assured that this adult will not be on any campus in the district and that our administrative team will cooperate fully with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served.”

The child’s parents reported the crime Saturday upon finding her in a parked car with Chanove, OPD Sgt. Josh Morris said.

“The mother noticed inappropriate activity was taking place and removed her daughter from the vehicle and confronted the suspect,” Morris said.

Detectives tried to locate Chanove that day but were unable to find him.

At the time of his arrest, Chanove was employed by Vista Unified School District as a substitute teacher and worked as a coach for the Carlsbad- based all-girls Seaside Water Polo Club. He previously has been employed as a lifeguard in Carlsbad and Encinitas, according to police.

Chanove was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under age 14, luring a minor for sexual purposes and arranging a meeting with a juvenile for lewd purposes. He was being held on $1 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.

–City News Service