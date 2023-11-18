Authorities respond to the scene of the York Drive shooting. Photo credit: Gilberto Gonzalez

Authorities on Saturday released the name of a man who allegedly broke into a Vista home and was fatally shot by a resident.

They identified him as Theodore Anthony Stewart, 43, of Vista. There was no indication the resident, whose name was withheld, knew him, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The homeowner made an emergency call at about 5 a.m. Thursday to report that a stranger was in his backyard and appeared to be planning to burglarize his residence in the 1700 block of York Drive.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

Police urged anyone with additional information to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330.

– City News Service