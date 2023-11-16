San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Photo by Chris Stone

A man who allegedly broke into a Vista home Thursday was fatally shot by a resident.

The homeowner made an emergency call about 5 a.m. to report that a stranger was in his backyard and appeared to be planning to burglarize his residence in the 1700 block of York Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“While on the phone with (a dispatcher), the resident stated the (intruder) was now breaking into the home, and a gunshot was heard,” Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. “Deputies responded and (found) the suspect with a gunshot wound.”

Paramedics took the unidentified suspect to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Homicide detectives were called in to piece together the series of events that led to the deadly gunfire.

“The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation,” Jarjura said Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors of the shooter said he appeared “visibly shaken” following the fatal encounter, Fox5 reported.

– City News Service