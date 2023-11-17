A San Diego Police cruiser at the scene of a collision. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A 31-year-old man riding a 2018 KTM dirt bike at a high rate of speed with no lights on in a dark area died in a collision with a 2005 Lexus SUV in University City, authorities said Friday.

San Diego Police were called at 8:16 p.m. Thursday to Governor Drive and Erlanger Street where they learned the motorcyclist was traveling at a high-rate of speed east on Governor and a 66-year-old woman was driving the SUV west on Governor when the woman turned left onto Erlanger in front of the motorcycle, said Officer Robert Heims.

The motorcycle and the Lexus collided and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Heims said.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the fatal crash.

The department’s traffic division is investigating this collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.