The wreckage of the BMW SUV on northbound I-5 in Chula Vista. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities on Friday released the names of a 27-year-old woman and 22-year-old man who died in a Veterans Day crash near the mouth of the Sweetwater River.

Esmeralda Medina Villa of Chula Vista and Joshua Ziolkowski of San Diego were in a 2006 BMW sport-utility vehicle that veered off Interstate 5, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The wreck took place for unknown reasons north of E Street in Chula Vista shortly before 3 a.m. Nov. 11. The SUV went up an embankment and hit a utility pole before overturning, rolling back down the slope and coming to rest on the freeway, officials said.

Both Villa, who was believed to have been driving the BMW, and Ziolkowski were ejected. They died at the scene.

Prior to the arrival of police and paramedics, the driver of a northbound Ford Mustang came upon the accident and crashed into the disabled SUV. A short time later, emergency crews found Villa pinned beneath the Mustang.

– City News Service