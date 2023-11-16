A forensic artist has created a possible sketch of the dead man and two of his distinctive tattoos. Photo credit: County News Center

Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who was killed when struck by a vehicle a month ago on Interstate 5 near Presidio Park.

The man, who appeared to be 30 to 40 years old, was trying to cross the freeway north of Old Town Avenue when a northbound Lexus SUV hit him shortly before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He died at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The man, believed to have been of Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent, was 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighed about 215 pounds and had brown eyes and short black hair.

He also had two distinctive tattoos, one depicting the name “Margarita” in cursive letters, with the “i” dotted with a heart. The other was the image of a crown over two script letters, the second an “R.”

Anyone who might be able to help investigators identify the man is asked to call the medical examiner at 858-694-2905 and reference case No. 2023-03316.

– City News Service