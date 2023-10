A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian over the weekend on Interstate 5 near Presidio Park, authorities reported Monday.

The man was trying to cross the freeway north of Old Town Avenue when the northbound Lexus SUV hit him shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Salvador Castro said. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.