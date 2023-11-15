The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A 20-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 35- year-old man during a confrontation in the Chollas Creek neighborhood was in custody Tuesday.

Kevin Castaneda was arrested at approximately 4 p.m. Monday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, trying to re-enter the country from Mexico, and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder., according to San Diego Police Lt. Jud Campbell.

Mid-City Division officers responded to the 3700 block of Altadena Avenue around 7:23 p.m. on July 30 to a report regarding shots fired, where they found Marcelo Barajas lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, Campbell said.

The San Diego resident was taken to a hospital by paramedics after they provided medical assistance at the scene.

Barajas was pronounced dead at the hospital around 8:10 p.m., prompting a homicide investigation.

Investigators discovered during their investigation that Barajas was walking on the sidewalk before being approached by a group of men.

Police said a confrontation occurred, and Castaneda, also a San Diego resident, allegedly brandished a firearm and shot Barajas.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.