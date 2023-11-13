The crushed Toyota Camry following a single-vehicle crash in Otay Mesa Monday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A motorist died Monday when the car he was driving veered off an Otay Mesa street and plowed into a commercial building, authorities reported.

The Toyota Camry jumped a curb, crossed a sidewalk and went up a grassy embankment before crashing into the Cricket Wireless store in the 2900 block of Coronado Avenue at about 4 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the driver unconscious in the vehicle, SDPD public affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said. Emergency personnel tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene of the crash.

The motorist’s name was not immediately available. The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.