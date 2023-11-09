Emergency flashing lights. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A 37-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Encinitas, authorities said Thursday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car in the 200 block of North El Camino Real just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics and deputies from the North Coastal sheriff’s station found the man and rendered medical aid until he was transported to a nearby hospital. He died there from his injuries, officials said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family. Officials are asking that anyone with information about the collision call the North Coastal Traffic Division at 760-966-3500.

– City News Service