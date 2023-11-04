Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A 52-year-old San Diego man faces a 10-year prohibition on owning firearms after pleading guilty to making criminal threats and unlawful possession of an assault weapon, city officials announced Saturday.

The incident occurred Oct. 24 in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego. Prosecutors said Mario Granillo got into an argument with another man over speakers, while standing next to Granillo’s vehicle. The two scuffled, and Granillo threatened to shoot the victim, authorities said. During the altercation, Granillo’s loaded AR-style pistol fell out of his car.

The victim was able to restrain Granillo until police arrived. Police said they later recovered Granillo’s gun from the gutter beside his car, and he was taken into custody. The firearm allegedly had no serial number.

“Mr. Granillo demonstrated a clear lack of concern for human life by carrying an assault weapon and threatening to use it against the victim,” San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott said. “The fact he cannot legally own firearms for the next decade — and will be subject to police searches at any time — should come as a relief to all San Diegans.”

At Friday’s hearing, Granillo was sentenced to time served and probation. He was also required to forfeit his pistol and was prohibited from owning another firearm for 10 years.

The court also required Granillo to get treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues, to stay away from the victim and to allow authorities to search his person and property at any time, without a warrant.

–City News Service