Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A Ramona man was jailed Friday on suspicion of fatally shooting a neighbor last month.

Deputies arrested Sean Joseph Hawksworth, 24, at his home shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday for allegedly gunning down 26-year-old Eduardo Aguilar Alba, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Alba’s brother made a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. Oct. 20 to report discovering his sibling dead in the victim’s residence in the 400 block of 16th Street in Ramona, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

The lieutenant did not disclose a suspected motive for the alleged slaying or reveal whether there was any known relationship between Alba and Hawksworth.

“That is all still part of our investigation,” Jarjura said Friday.

Hawksworth was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.