A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone.

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a motorist who fled after getting into a Tierrasanta-area traffic crash that severely injured the driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle and killed his passenger.

The victims — a 65-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman — were heading south in the 8400 block of West Hills Parkway when a Honda Accord rear-ended the Harley-Davidson they were riding shortly before 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The impact sent the motorcycle veering off the roadway and into a ravine. Paramedics took the badly injured victims to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The victims’ names have not been released.

Following the collision, the person behind the wheel of the Honda pulled over briefly, then drove away. Police later found the car abandoned a short distance from the site of the fatal wreck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.