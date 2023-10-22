A San Diego Police cruiser. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 68-year-old woman, riding as a passenger on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was killed when the bike was rear-ended by a Honda Accord in the Tierrasanta community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

Officers located the Honda abandoned a short distance from the crash and police believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, the San Diego Police Department reported.

A 33-year-old man driving the Honda southbound, in the No. 1 lane, in the 8400 block of West Hills Parkway, allowed the car to merge into the No. 2 lane about 7:30 p.m. Saturday where it rear-ended the motorcycle, which was being driven by a 65-year-old man.

The Honda was seen fleeing southbound on West Hills Parkway.

Paramedics transported the 65-year-old man, suffering from abrasions, to a hospital. His passenger, the 68-year-old woman, was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.