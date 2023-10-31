A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 41-year-old woman on a bicycle was hit by an SUV and seriously injured Monday night in Point Loma, the San Diego Police reported.

The victim was riding westbound with no lights on and wearing dark clothing in the 4300 block of West Point Loma Boulevard around 9 p.m. when she was struck by a 2011 Lexus RX450, according to Officer John Buttle.

Buttle said the woman was taken to a hospital with a fractured pelvis. Her injuries were not life-threatening and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

City News Service contributed to this article.