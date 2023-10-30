A courtroom gavel. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A former Navy nurse who took part in a scheme to make false medical claims to a military insurance program in exchange for unearned benefits has been sentenced to one year in federal prison.

Kelene Meyer, 47, pleaded guilty to conspiring with her then-husband, former chief petty officer Christopher Toups, to bilk the Traumatic Servicemembers Group Life Insurance Program out of around $2 million.

Prosecutors said the defendants submitted fraudulent claims on behalf of Navy sailors for fake or exaggerated injuries or disabilities.

For her part, Meyer falsified medical records to bolster the servicemembers’ injury claims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which said she personally received around $150,000 for her participation.

Toups, who got about $400,000 through the scheme, was sentenced a few weeks ago to 30 months in prison. Meyer was sentenced on Friday in San Diego federal court.

In total, around 10 defendants were charged, many of whom were stationed locally as part of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit One in Coronado, according to prosecutors.