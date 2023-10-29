A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car while walking against a traffic light signal in Pacific Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The woman was walking westbound across Mission Boulevard at Thomas Avenue, against the light, when she was struck about 10 p.m. Saturday by a southbound 2013 Volkswagen Bug, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The woman, suffering from a fractured skull and brain bleed, was rushed to a hospital with serious but not-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.