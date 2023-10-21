Lifeguards off La Jolla Shores Saturday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Lifeguards on Saturday morning recovered the body of a middle-aged man about 150 yards off La Jolla Shores.

A surfer raised the alarm to lifeguards before 9 a.m., according to San Diego police. The rescuers used surfboards, a jet ski and a boat to reach the victim in an area with high surf conditions.

The body was turned over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Police said nothing about the case appeared suspicious, but that they would await the medical examiner’s determination as to cause of death.

No one had come forward to identify the man, they said, adding that officials had received no reports of missing persons in the area.

Witnesses told OnScene.TV that the man wore swim trunks and swimming goggles and appeared to have red marks to his legs and feet. Police confirmed that he had suffered injuries, possibly from being out in the elements.