Police cars trail a white SUV through city streets Friday. The chase ended on state Route 94. Photo credit: Screen shot, nbcsandiego.com

A woman led police on a 45-minute chase from La Jolla to Emerald Hills Friday before her SUV ran out of gas, at which point she made a failed attempt to dash across a busy freeway.

The suspect, 58, had fled after allegedly violating a restraining order filed by her ex-husband, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The pursuit began about 4:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Vista Del Mar, near Windansea Beach at the home of the woman’s former spouse.

When officers tried to pull her over, she refused to yield and fled to the south, driving at moderate speeds through rush-hour traffic, but repeatedly running stop signs and red lights, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

After passing through the Mount Soledad area and crisscrossing various streets in Pacific Beach, the woman used Interstate 5 to head toward downtown San Diego, with officers giving chase in cruisers and from above in an SDPD helicopter.

Reaching the Middletown area, the suspect exited the freeway at Sassafras Street, then continued to the south on various streets, including Kettner Boulevard, Hawthorn Street, Pacific Highway and Harbor Drive.

The woman eventually made her way to state Route 94 via G Street, proceeding east, Jamsetjee said. She passed through Grant Hill, Mount Hope and Chollas View before her Jeep Grand Cherokee ran out of gas and coasted to a stop near Kelton Road just before 5 p.m., the police spokesman said.

The woman then got out and ran across both sides of the freeway as motorists braked and swerved to avoid her. Officers gave chase for a short distance and took her into custody without further incident on the north shoulder of SR-94.

No collisions or injuries were reported. The suspect’s name was not released.

