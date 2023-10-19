A courtroom gavel. File photo

Two brothers from Riverside County who sold more than 30 guns to undercover officers pleaded guilty in San Diego Thursday to federal charges.

Homero Cervantes Rosales, 38, and Mauricio Cervantes Rosales, 28, both of Perris, admitted to selling guns and silencers for an estimated value of $60,000. They negotiated with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives posing as drug traffickers, as well as one “cooperating individual.”

The brothers’ plea agreements state that they believed the guns they sold were “destined for Mexico.”

The elder brother at one point stated “that with advance notice, he could get any kind of firearms or ammunition,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The brothers pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to traffic firearms and dealing firearms without a license.

“Trafficking guns into Mexico arms criminal organizations which then funnel drugs back into the United States,” U.S. Attorney Tara K. McGrath said in a statement. “In this case, ATF was able to seize an arsenal. And, without their intervention those guns would have put lives at risk on both sides of the border.”

– City News Service