A CHP vehicle at the scene of a collision. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what caused a late-night crash that left a 63-year-old driver dead and her passenger gravely injured on a Chollas View-area freeway ramp.

The wreck occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, when the motorist lost control of the Nissan Maxima she was driving on the connector from northbound Interstate 805 to state Route 94, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sedan veered off the roadway and struck a metal pole, fatally injuring the driver, CHP public-affairs Officer Salvador Castro said. The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene of the accident.

Paramedics took her passenger, described only as female, to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, the CHP reported.

The crash forced a roughly 2 1/2-hour closure of the ramp, Castro said.

Updated at 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023