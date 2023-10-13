The vehicle in which the victim was shot in City Heights. Photo credit: Screen shot, Fox5SanDiego via YouTube

A teen-ager was in custody Friday, suspected of fatally shooting a young man in a City Heights parking lot.

The teen, 16, was arrested shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, about six hours after gunfire erupted in the Castle area, in the 3800 block of Marlborough Avenue, just east of state Route 15, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police withheld the suspect’s name because he is a minor.

Patrol officers responding to the shooting found the victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside a shopping center.

Detectives determined that the gunman then ran to a silver BMW SUV, got behind the wheel and drove off.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify the teen as the alleged shooter.

– City News Service contributed to this report