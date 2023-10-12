A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Police believe a 20-year-old man shot and killed in the Castle area of City Heights Thursday afternoon was targeted by the gunman.

San Diego police received a report of the shooting, in a shopping center parking lot in the 3800 block of Marlborough Avenue, at about 1:20 p.m., according to Lt. Jud Campbell.

Officers from Mid-City Division responded and located a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Doctors there pronounced him dead.

As officers began a preliminary investigation, they learned that the man had been sitting inside a vehicle parked in the lot when a suspect approached on foot and shot through his windshield.

The suspect ran to another vehicle and fled the area before police arrived. At this point, Campbell said, it appears the victim was specifically sought out by the suspect.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly in his 20s, wearing dark clothing. The getaway vehicle is described as light colored.

The victim has been identified, but police withheld the information pending notification of family. He is described as a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.