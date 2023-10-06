Firefighters douse the burning Tesla in Chula Vista. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A Tesla driver was hospitalized Friday with serious injuries after a vehicle knocked down two trees in the center divider of East H Street in Chula Vista.

At 2:50 a.m. Friday, a Tesla flipped after the crash and caught fire, according to OnScene.TV.

Area residents extricated the driver, who was taken to a hospital, the video news service said.

The Tesla’s batteries exploded, causing danger to Chula Vista firefighters. The fire was extinguished and there was debris in the westbound lanes of the 1600 block of East H Street.

DUI was suspected, and the Chula Vista Police Department was investigating.