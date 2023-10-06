San Marcos High School. Image via lusardi.com

San Marcos High School was put on lockdown Friday because of a bomb threat, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

About 8 a.m. Friday, the school at 1615 West San Marcos Blvd. received a bomb threat, said SDCSD Lt. Michael Petin.

Any students who were being dropped off at the time were turned away from the school, while people already on campus followed lockdown procedures.

Sheriff’s deputies and a Cal State San Marcos canine unit were still sweeping through the building as of 9:54 a.m., the lieutenant said.

The high school sent a text message to parents to alert them about the lockdown.

–City News Service