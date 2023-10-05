The ghost gun deputies said they found on suspect in Vista. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

A suspect was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and being caught carrying a ghost gun, authorities said Thursday.

Clinton Bailey, 51, allegedly ran off when members of the Vista Sheriff’s Station’s Gang Enforcement Team approached him in the 1200 block of North Citrus Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies chased down Bailey, the subject of five felony arrest warrants, and took him into custody, finding him in possession of a pistol and a loaded magazine, Sgt. Seung Park said.

“Unlike legal firearms, ghost guns are not marked with serial numbers,” the sergeant noted. “There is no way to track their origins or their owners, making it harder for law enforcement to investigate or solve a crime.”

– City News Service