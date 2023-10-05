Tara McGrath

Former federal prosecutor and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tara McGrath was sworn in Thursday as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

McGrath, 49, was nominated by President Joe Biden in March and confirmed by the Senate last month to oversee the district, which comprises San Diego and Imperial counties.

“I am ready to get to work,” McGrath said. “We face substantial challenges in this region every day and we are incredibly fortunate to have countless public servants committed to our safety and well-being. I am honored to be re-joining them.”

McGrath served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of California from 2008 until 2019, then left the U.S. Attorney’s Office to become a civilian litigation attorney advisor for the Marine Corps in the Pacific region.

Her work in the U.S. Attorney’s Office included the prosecution of more than 500 cases. She also served as a deputy chief and trial team leader, overseeing more than 70 prosecutors and support staff who handled more than 4,000 cases per year.

McGrath is succeeding Randy Grossman, who was appointed in 2021 to serve as the interim U.S. Attorney for the district. He was officially appointed as U.S. Attorney last year.

– City News Service