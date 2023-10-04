A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 25-year-old man riding an electric bike was seriously injured when he crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck in Sorrento Valley, police said Wednesday.

At 9:04 p.m. Tuesday, the e-bike rider was traveling eastbound in the 5700 block of Pacific Center Boulevard when the collision occurred, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle.

“It appeared he was wearing a helmet and had a bike light,” the officer said. “A pickup truck was legally parked in the parking lane.”

The e-bike rider was riding at an unsafe speed for conditions and rode into the back of the pickup, Buttle said.

The rider sustained facial injuries and an open fracture to his left forearm, the officer said.

SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.