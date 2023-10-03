A CHP officer leads a driver out of the collision area. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A male pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday on northbound Interstate 805 in the City Heights area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported to the CHP at 4:38 a.m. at the transition with Route 15.

Reports from the scene indicated multiple vehicles had hit the victim.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called at 4:52 a.m., and a two-hour SigAlert was issued shortly thereafter.

The northbound Interstate 15 transition road was shut down.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.