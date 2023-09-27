Flames from the burning home and garage in Lemon Grove. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Ten people were displaced early Tuesday by a second-alarm fire in a Lemon Grove home and garage that authorities described as having hoarder-like conditions.

The blaze was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 3100 block of Chateau Way. Arriving Heartland Fire & Rescue crews found both the house and separate garage ablaze.

Because the hoarder-like conditions were feeding the fire, crews issued a second alarm.

One firefighter injured his shoulder, and a dog in the house was resuscitated with oxygen, but none of the residents were injured.

The San Diego Sheriff’s bomb and arson squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

