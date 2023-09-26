San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 21-year-old Pacific Northwest man who died last weekend in a traffic crash in Oceanside.

Gunner Olson of Arlington, Washington, lost control of the Ford F-150 he was driving in the 1600 block of Oceanside Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The pickup truck veered off the roadway and overturned, leaving Olson trapped inside, police said.

After emergency crews freed Olson from the truck, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

City News Service contributed to this article.