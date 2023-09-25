San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 28-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on a rural road in the southern reaches of San Diego County.

Drexel Orgeta of Chula Vista lost control of his westbound two-wheeler in the 18900 block of state Route 94 in Dulzura about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, sending it veering off the roadway and crashing into a sign, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics airlifted Orgeta to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.