A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 28-year-old San Diego man died Saturday after driving his motorcycle off state Route 94 in East County.

The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. on westbound state Route 94 east of Roma Road in Dulzura, about 25 miles southeast of San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, who drove a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, veered off the roadway and was ejected from the bike. He was taken by air ambulance to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where he died from his injuries.

His identity was not released.

The CHP said impairment due to drugs or alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

– City News Service