Emergency flashing lights. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man and woman from San Diego County suspected of dealing drugs and issuing threats on a road, then engaging in a standoff with Riverside sheriff’s deputies, were arrested this week.

Kevin David Hofseth, 37, of Escondido, and Lindsay Christine Salomone, 35, of San Diego, were taken into custody on suspicion of transportation of controlled substances for sale and obstruction of peace officers.

Hofseth was additionally arrested on allegations of firearm assault and brandishing a gun.

Both were being held on $50,000 bail – Hofseth at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, and Salomone at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Fred Collazo, about 1 p.m. Monday, two motorists traveling along El Cariso Trail, west of Lake Elsinore, encountered the suspects, who appeared stalled with their vehicle and a trailer in tow.

The motorists, whose names were not disclosed, stopped and offered assistance, but “Hofseth made threatening comments while brandishing a rifle in their direction,” Collazo said.

He said the witnesses retreated to a safe distance and called 911, soon after which patrol deputies and SWAT personnel reached the location.

“After a lengthy standoff, Hofseth was taken into custody, and Salomone was detained,” the sergeant said. “During the investigation, the (suspects) were found to be in possession of controlled substances that were indicative of sales.”

– City News Service