One of two inmates who walked away from a Kearny Mesa halfway house over the weekend was captured in Orange County Monday, authorities reported.

Agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation arrested Janelle Rice, 32, without incident in the city of Stanton about 8:45 a.m., according to CDCR public affairs.

Rice, who was sentenced in San Bernardino County in February to a four- year prison term for burglary and robbery, was re-incarcerated at the California Institution of Women in Chino. Her case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

On Saturday, Rice and fellow inmate Diana Sanchez, 31, sneaked away from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program facility on Armstrong Street and disabled their electronic ankle monitors.

Sanchez, who remains at large, was sentenced in Los Angeles County in March to a five-year term for burglary and identity theft.

The CCTRP system allows eligible female convicts to serve their ends of their custody terms in a community facility in lieu of state prison. The program provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with substance- abuse recovery, employment, education, housing, social support and family reunification.

