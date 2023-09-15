The hole where a bullet went through the front door and lodged into a wall inside the apartment in Stockton. Credit: OnSceneTV

Several bursts of gunfire erupted in a Stockton-area neighborhood Friday, damaging a car and sending a bullet through the wall of an occupied apartment but causing no known injuries.

A resident of the neighborhood just east of state Route 15 and south of Market Street made an emergency call shortly after 11 a.m. to report hearing about a half-dozen gunshots and seeing a male pedestrian in a white hooded sweatshirt running through the area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The gunfire seemed to have emanated from the direction of a creek bed and a stretch of trolley tracks just to the south, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

About 10 minutes later, another 911 caller reported that three shots had just sounded nearby and a round had pierced a wall of her residence in the 300 block of 34th Street, just east of the site of the first shooting. The woman did not see the shooter, O’Brien said.

In addition to the damage to the apartment, police found several bullet holes in a parked Honda Accord in the area where the second shooting took place.

No suspects were in custody as of early afternoon, O’Brien said.

City News Service contributed to this article.