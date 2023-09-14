San Diego Central Jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

An arrest has been made in the death of a 59-year-old man in unincorporated El Cajon, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The suspect, Kenneth McNally, 40, was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force, according to Lt. Anthony O’Boyle.

Samuel Holthaus was found with apparent trauma to the upper body in the 1200 block of Harbison Canyon Road at about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded. During the investigation, the manner of death was determined to be homicide by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about Holthaus’ death is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

McNally has been held in San Diego Central Jail since Sept. 6. He faces a first-degree murder charge, along with another count of cruelty to animals. He is set to appear in court on the murder charge Monday.