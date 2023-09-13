A surveillance image of the suspect’s vehicle. Courtesy San Diego Police

Authorities have pledged a $1,000 reward for help identifying the hit-and-run driver who left a 39-year-old man seriously injured in a Colina Del Sol alley last month.

Based on surveillance video, the San Diego Police Department described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s driving a 2006 or newer Toyota Corolla painted silver or grey and having a sunroof.

Police said the vehicle appears to have had panels replaced on the right front side and lower bumper that are black in color.

The victim was one of two men walking in an alley between the 4000 block of 48th Street and the same block of Estrella Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle was asked to call the police traffic division at (858) 573-5002 or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.