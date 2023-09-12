Noel Basaluda. GoFundMe photo

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a freeway car crash in Oceanside.

Noel Basaluda of Oceanside was heading north on Interstate 5 about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the Hyundai sedan he was driving veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, went down an embankment alongside the 1700 block of South Oceanside Boulevard and struck a tree, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Basaluda died at the scene of the accident.

A GoFundMe page was created to assist Noel Basaluda’s family with funeral expenses and other related costs.

City News Service contributed to this article.