The wreckage of the Hyundai following the fatal crash in Oceanside. Photo credit: Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A man was killed Sunday when his vehicle slammed into a tree on a freeway in Oceanside, authorities said.

The accident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 5 at Oceanside Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was driving a Hyundai Sonata, and for reasons that remain under investigation, the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a eucalyptus tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released. Authorities said it has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact the Oceanside CHP office at 760-643-3400.

– City News Service