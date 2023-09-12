Photo via Pexels.com

A fire of unknown origin spread through a maintenance building at shuttered Warner Springs Ranch Resort Tuesday, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 2,500-square-foot metal-walled structure in the 31600 block of state Route 79 erupted shortly before 8 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took crews about 40 minutes to subdue the flames, which also blackened a patch of adjacent grassy terrain, said Mike Cornette, a fire captain with the state agency.

The blaze damaged about one-quarter of the large multi-room shed and destroyed some of the golf-course landscaping supplies and equipment it houses, Cornette said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The back-country resort, which has been closed for redevelopment for about 10 years, first opened in the 1920s and became a vacation destination popular for its rustic cabins and mineral-springs pools.

–City News Service