Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 58-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a suspected DUI-related freeway collision in Otay Mesa.

Enrique Valerio Lopez of Tijuana was headed north on Interstate 805 near state Route 905 when the Honda SUV he was driving was rear-ended by a Volkswagen coupe shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The impact sent the Honda veering out of control off the roadway as the Volkswagen crashed into a center-divider barrier, the agency reported.

Lopez died at the scene. Paramedics took the 21-year-old Escondido man who had been driving the Volkswagen to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

Preliminary evidence indicated that intoxication played a role in the accident, California Highway Patrol Officer Jesse Matias said.

