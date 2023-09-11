The crushed Honda at the scene of Sunday’s fatal crash. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 58-year-old motorist was killed over the weekend in a suspected DUI-related collision on Interstate 805 in Otay Mesa, authorities reported Monday.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when a Volkswagen coupe rear-ended a Honda SUV at high speed on the northbound side of the freeway near state Route 905, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash left the driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old Tijuana man, mortally injured, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took the 21-year-old Escondido man who had been driving the Volkswagen to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

Investigators suspect that intoxication played a role in the accident, Matias said.

City News Service contributed to this article.