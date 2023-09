Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A girl died Friday after jumping off the Laurel Street Bridge over State Route 163, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident was first reported at 8:43 a.m. on the California Highway Patrol traffic incident website.

According to the SDPD, the juvenile — who had previously threatened to jump off the bridge — was pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m. Her age was not immediately disclosed.

–City News Service