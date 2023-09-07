Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help identifying and locating a pair of thieves who burglarized a San Marcos dessert shop twice over a three-day period. Screen Capture via SDSD

Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help identifying and locating a pair of thieves who burglarized a San Marcos dessert shop twice over a three-day period.

The men managed to open a combination-operated lockbox to enter the Baskin-Robbins store in the 700 block of Nordahl Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. July 14, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Once inside, they damaged the business’ security system and stole about $120 in cash before fleeing.

On July 17, the same burglars shattered a glass front door at the ice- cream-and-cake shop to gain entry, then took apart a safe and stole roughly $1,500 in cash, sheriff’s Detective Paul Brown said. Damage to the safe was estimated at about $2,500.

A security camera inside the store captured images of the thieves.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

–City News Service