CHP officers inspect the wreckage of the Toyota sedan. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Investigators Tuesday sought to determine what caused a fatal Labor Day traffic crash near Dos Picos County Park.

The wreck took place shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, when a 23-year- old man lost control of the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving on state Route 67 in Ramona, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The northbound car veered to the left over a set of double yellow lines near Boortz Lane, crossing directly into the path of a southbound 2019 Toyota Camry, CHP public-affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

The resulting head-on collision mortally wounded the driver of the Volkswagen, who was not wearing a seat belt. The man, a Ramona resident, died at the scene of the accident. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Paramedics took the 20-year-old Ramona woman who had been driving the Camry to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear if intoxication was a factor in the crash, Grieshaber said.

–City News Service