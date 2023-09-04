CHP officers inspect the wreckage of the Toyota sedan. Courtesy OnScene.TV

At least one person was killed Monday morning in an apparent alcohol-fueled head-on crash involving two sedans in Ramona.

The crash was reported at 3:41 a.m. on Main Street at Boortz Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said the male driver of a Volkswagen apparently crossed the center line and collided with a female driving a Toyota.

Firefighters had to extricate the male victim, who was declared deceased at the scene. The other driver was hospitalized.

Alcohol is believed to be involved as open containers were found in the Volkswagen, according to the CHP

Main Street, which is state Route 67, was closed in both directions for the investigation.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.